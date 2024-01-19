A lifelong Levittown resident, Walsh graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1994 before continuing her studies at Temple University, her obit says. She earned her master's in reading development from Holy Family College, family members wrote.

Walsh was a middle school special education teacher and began working in Philadelphia schools in 2009, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she taught in Trenton, New Jersey, and in Lawrence Township, Indiana, her profile says.

She was an avid reader who loved animals, going to the beach, and spending time with her family, loved ones said in her obituary.

She is survived by her three children, Marquis Taylor, Gabrielle Walsh, and Lilyann Walsh, her father Frank Walsh, her brother Sean Walsh, her sisters Meaghan Walsh and Erin Matthews, and many loving extended relatives, her obit says.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her memorial mass is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, according to her obituary.

Click here to read her full obit on DignityMemorial.com.

