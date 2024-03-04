Kelce teased the decision in a post on X.com Monday morning.

He had reportedly told teammates that he was considering retirement after the Eagles lost a wild-card playoff game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9, ending their season, according to 6abc.

On their podcast "New Heights," Kelce later told his cohost and brother Travis Kelce that he had spoken too soon.

Kelce, 36, was signed by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft and spent his entire career an Eagle. He is a Super Bowl champion and a seven-time Pro Bowl player.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has called him the greatest center in Philadelphia Eagles history.

The team took to social media Monday to pay tribute to Kelce.

