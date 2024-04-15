Norma Galagarza, 68, of Chalfont, was previously accused of siphoning over $600,000 from a corporate account filled with charitable donations, Daily Voice reported.

On Monday, she entered an open guilty plea to felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, access device fraud, and computer trespass, the DA's Office said.

She was sentenced to five years' probation.

As the hospital's Director of Medical Staff, authorities said Galagarza was responsible for managing the Charitable Fund, an employee benevolent program financed through donations.

Hospital administrators contacted police in January 2022 when they began receiving insufficient fund notices for the charitable account.

The Fund had been dormant since sometime around 2007, and administrators didn't realize the account was still open until they began receiving the bank notices, they told authorities.

Investigators examined the account records and found 896 unauthorized transactions totaling $604,702.29 dating from 2008 to Galagarza's retirement in 2021.

They also found that the mailing address for the account had been changed from the hospital to Galagarza's home address, according to prosecutors.

Authorities believe she used the embezzled money to pay taxes, cell phone bills, car payments, and credit card debt.

Prosecutors said that Galagarza had paid back $604,702.29 in restitution before entering her plea on Monday.

“This case is another reminder that in any business setting, even the most trusted employee can betray the organization,” Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber said.

“No one is beyond systemic controls and oversight."

