Eagles' Jason Kelce Returns To Sea Isle City For Autism Charity Fundraiser

Eagles center Jason Kelce took part in the 16th Annual Mike’s Seafood Run Walk for Autism in Sea Isle City. The charity event was held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Super Bowl LII champion is a familiar face in Sea Isle City. He and his wife Kylie own a beach house in the city.

Kelce has also hosted three summer fundraisers for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He and his Eagles teammates have served drinks at The Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant as celebrity bartenders.

According to the Eagles, the 2023 event raised more than $375,000 for the team's autism foundation. Jason's brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also helped out as a celebrity bartender at The Ocean Drive.

Mike's Seafood is also a huge supporter of Jason Kelce on the field. The Park Road restaurant has posted pictures on Facebook of the Kelce brothers visiting and put a sign in its window asking Jason to not retire after the Eagles were eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Jason Kelce has not officially announced his retirement but the six-time all-pro said he'll decide his NFL future "in the next couple weeks" during a Monday, Feb. 12 appearance on NBA all-time great Shaquille O'Neal's podcast "The Big Podcast With Shaq".

