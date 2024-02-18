Jaden Battista was identified by her mother, Jeanie Millward, as the victim of the Friday, Feb. 16 murder on Waterford Road. Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Trevor Weigel, of Churchville, according to 6abc.

Court records show Weigel has been charged with criminal homicide, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct, and harassment, in connection with a Feb. 16 offense.

Jaden's mother, Jeanie Millward, says she is touched by the outpouring of support for her family, who has been receiving flowers and supportive messages all weekend.

"For those who don’t already know, the murder that happened in Lower Makefeild was Jeanie Millward and mine’s oldest daughter Jaden," Robert Millward said on Facebook. "She was taken way too early from us by a coward.

"I have seen a lot of comments on articles about this that wish for his death. I don’t want him dead that’s not enough punishment for this loser. He attempted to kill himself and failed thankfully now he will have to see our families faces at every opportunity we are able to attend court. It is now my mission to make sure he gets punished to the fullest extent possible. Hopefully he will never step foot outside of a prison again.

"To all that have reached out to us in the last 24hrs I thank you all very much."

Condolences poured in on Facebook for Jaden.

"Jaden Battista I remember the first time I ever met you," one person wrote. "You were a light in my life when I was in a really dark place. You were my best friend and even though we hadn’t talked in a while you were still a special person in my life. You were the sweetest girl and you didn’t deserve what happened to you. You saved my life more times than I can count and it doesn’t seem fair that yours was taken away so quickly after all you’ve done for the people around you. I hope you get the justice you deserve. I love you Jaden. Fly high, you sweet girl."

"Jaden Battista you had such a beautiful and pure soul, with unfortunate circumstances," another said. "No matter what pain you had in your heart you brought joy to everyone else’s and it was such a privilege to have been able to call you my friend…I’m going to miss your random text for pictures of the baby but now your in a place of eternal peace in the arms of god."

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will be holding a press conference on the stabbing on Monday, Feb. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.