Trevor Weigel Arrest Lower Makefield

A 23-year-old man is accused of stabbing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend dead in Bucks County, various news outlets say citing police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Cecilia Levine
Trevor Weigel, of Churchville, apparently stabbed the woman dead outside of her home on the 2500 block of Waterford Road on Friday, just before 3 p.m. 6abc reports.

Weigel led a police pursuit involving responding Lower Makefield police officers during which he stabbed himself, according to NBC10.

A Taser was deployed and Weigel was taken into custody. Online court records show Weigel has a history of traffic violations.

