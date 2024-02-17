Trevor Weigel, of Churchville, apparently stabbed the woman dead outside of her home on the 2500 block of Waterford Road on Friday, just before 3 p.m. 6abc reports.

Weigel led a police pursuit involving responding Lower Makefield police officers during which he stabbed himself, according to NBC10.

A Taser was deployed and Weigel was taken into custody. Online court records show Weigel has a history of traffic violations.

