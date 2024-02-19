A criminal complaint released by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Trevor Weigel was captured on police-worn body camera saying that he found out Jaden was cheating on him, and he "lost it."

Jaden was FaceTiming with a juvenile witness (JW1) when she told him that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Weigel, began pounding on the door of her Waterford Road home unannounced, trying to get inside, the affidavit says.

Weigel, of Churchville, broke into Jaden's home through a first-story window, the complaint says.

"JW1 heard a commotion, followed by a thump. JW1 then said that Battista’s voice became muffled as if someone was holding their hand over her mouth as she attempted to speak," the complaint reads. "The line was terminated, JW1 attempted several callbacks, but they went unanswered."

Lower Makefield Officer Robert Kennedy arrived at Jaden’s home, responding to reports of a burglary in progress, where he found Weigel standing next to a red, two-door Ford Mustang, with the passenger door open.

He then saw Weigel chase after Jaden, tackle her to the ground, and stab her repeatedly on her upper body, the affidavit reads.

As the officer got closer, he saw Jaden bleeding heavily from her chest as Weigel began to run from the scene, the criminal complaint reads. As he fled, Kennedy saw Weigel stab himself on the right side of his neck. Meanwhile, Kennedy rendered aid to Jaden as Sgt. Brian Holder arrived and pursued Weigel.

Holder eventually caught up to Weigel on Interstate 295, and deployed his Taser, police papers show.

Jaden was hospitalized, where she died. An autopsy was performed by Dr. Ian Hood concluded Battista died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Weigel was hospitalized, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. A bloody knife was recovered from the scene, police said.

Weigel was charged with criminal homicide, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Jaden's mother, Jeanie Millward, says she is touched by the outpouring of support for her family, who has been receiving flowers and supportive messages all weekend.

"For those who don’t already know, the murder that happened in Lower Makefeild was Jeanie Millward and mine’s oldest daughter Jaden," Robert Millward said on Facebook. "She was taken way too early from us by a coward.

"I have seen a lot of comments on articles about this that wish for his death. I don’t want him dead that’s not enough punishment for this loser. He attempted to kill himself and failed thankfully now he will have to see our families faces at every opportunity we are able to attend court. It is now my mission to make sure he gets punished to the fullest extent possible. Hopefully he will never step foot outside of a prison again.

"To all that have reached out to us in the last 24hrs I thank you all very much."

Condolences poured in on Facebook for Jaden.

"Jaden Battista I remember the first time I ever met you," one person wrote. "You were a light in my life when I was in a really dark place. You were my best friend and even though we hadn’t talked in a while you were still a special person in my life. You were the sweetest girl and you didn’t deserve what happened to you. You saved my life more times than I can count and it doesn’t seem fair that yours was taken away so quickly after all you’ve done for the people around you. I hope you get the justice you deserve. I love you Jaden. Fly high, you sweet girl."

"Jaden Battista you had such a beautiful and pure soul, with unfortunate circumstances," another said. "No matter what pain you had in your heart you brought joy to everyone else’s and it was such a privilege to have been able to call you my friend…I’m going to miss your random text for pictures of the baby but now your in a place of eternal peace in the arms of god."

