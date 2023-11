Raquel Hightower's family said they last heard from her in mid-August, when she said she was going camping and selling her car, according to the Hilltown Township Police Department.

Raquel has a nose piercing and multiple tattoos on both of her arms, shoulders and around her neck. Anyone who has information on or knows her whereabouts is urged to contact the Hilltown Township Police Department at 215-453-6011.

