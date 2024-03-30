Hershey's Kisses Become Pennsylvania's Official State Candy

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday, March 26 designating the chocolate treat as the state's official candy.

6abc reports that the legislation was inspired by a group of students in the Council Rock School District who were working on a project for a civics class.

"Hershey's Kisses are one of the most iconic chocolate products ever created by Hershey's and one of the most recognized and beloved chocolate products around the world," the bill says.

More than 70 million Kisses are made in Hershey, Pennsylvania every day, according to the legislation.

"Hershey's supports many aspects of this Commonwealth's economy, including supporting this Commonwealth's proud dairy industry for more than 125 years through the company's use of fresh dairy milk that surrounds the company's chocolate factories," legislators wrote.

The bill will now head to the state Senate.

