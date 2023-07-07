Flames Rip Through Penndel Apartment (Photos)

Firefighters were called to a two-story building at around noon, according to Newtown Fire Rescue. Video from the scene posted by Penndel Volunteer Fire Company showed flames engulfing the back porch of the Acosta Doors building, 145 Durham Road.

Teams were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes, Newtown fire officials said. Crews worked the scene for an additional three hours, according to Penndel firefighters.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, and the cause remains under investigation, Penndel Volunteer Fire Company said.

Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company, Parkland Fire Company, William Penn Fire Company, Newport Fire Company, Fairless Hills Fire Department, the Third District Volunteer Fire Company, and Levittown Fire Company No. 2 also assisted at the scene.

