Asir Boone, 17, is wanted for attempted murder, marshals said in a release on Wednesday, March 13.

He is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, officials said. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered and anyone with information should call 1-866-865-8477.

"We have asked (Boone's) family for a surrender by tomorrow morning and if this does not occur, we are prepared to aggressively pursue him with every investigative resource available," Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Robert Clark said Wednesday morning.

Three gunmen hopped out of a blue Hyundai Sonata near Rising Sun and Cottman avenues at 3 p.m. last Wednesday, March 6 and fired into a group boarding a SEPTA bus, striking 7 teenage boys and one girl, police have said.

One victim, 16, was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, authorities said last week. Police believe he was the target of the attack.

Three other suspects are already in custody – 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker, and 17-year-old Ahnile Buggs.

