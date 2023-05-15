73 Chihuahuas Rescued From Philadelphia Home

Police visited a home on the 1900 block of North Orianna Street in Kensington late on Thursday, May 11 for an unrelated matter when they discovered "approximately 40" dogs living at the property, said the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) in a release.

Police contacted PSPCA, who said they counted nearly double that number in their search of the home. In total, rescuers found 73 chihuahuas and one Rottweiler, they wrote.

The animals were pulled from the home because of unsanitary conditions and an apparent "lack of veterinary care," PSPCA said. As well, city law prohibits "more than 13 spayed/neutered dogs" in one home, the group added.

"A quiet Thursday evening for our Animal Law Enforcement team transformed into a large-scale rescue,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

“With a shelter already full of adoptable dogs as well as those tied up in court cases, our team never hesitates to rescue animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect."

The animals were taken to PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters for examination by the group's medical team, according to the release. They will be available for adoption as soon as they are medically cleared, rescuers say.

Anyone interested in adoption can learn more at the PSPCA's website.

An animal cruelty investigation is ongoing, the group added.

