$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Bucks County

The lucky winner earned a $2.7 million prize by matching all six numbers pulled in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 3, said state gaming officials.

Smoker’s Express at 813 West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville will get a $10,000 prize of its own for selling the prize-winning slip.

The winner's identity will not be revealed until they step forward to claim their prize and their ticket is validated. All winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, and winners should immediately sign their tickets before filing a claim.

More than 62,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Tuesday drawing, and all players are encouraged to double-check every ticket, every play.

