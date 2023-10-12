$2 Million Powerball Winning Ticket Sold In Bucks County

A shopper at American News & Tobacco won $2 million by matching all five balls pulled in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 Powerball drawing, officials said.

The store, located at 522 Second Street Pike, will now receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

On Sept. 12, the same shop sold a Cash 5 with Quick Cash slip that won $450,000, Daily Voice reported.

More than 286,700 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday Powerball drawing, and every player should double-check their ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

