$2 Million Powerball Winning Ticket Sold In Bucks County

For the second time in as many months, a Southampton smoke shop sold a prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket. 

American News & Tobacco, 522 Second Street Pike, Southampton
American News & Tobacco, 522 Second Street Pike, Southampton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
A shopper at American News & Tobacco won $2 million by matching all five balls pulled in the Wednesday, Oct. 11 Powerball drawing, officials said. 

The store, located at 522 Second Street Pike, will now receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket. 

On Sept. 12, the same shop sold a Cash 5 with Quick Cash slip that won $450,000, Daily Voice reported.

More than 286,700 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday Powerball drawing, and every player should double-check their ticket every time. 

