$118K+ Furniture Scam Lands Bedminster Couple Jail Time: DA

Austin Smallacombe pleaded guilty last month to felony theft by deception and related counts, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said in a release. His wife Amanda Smallacombe previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of the same offenses, authorities said.

Investigators have said the pair ran "A&A Custom Furniture" from their Perkasie home, taking large deposits for custom furniture orders that they never delivered.

They gave excuses including weather and medical-related delays, then promised refunds to frustrated customers that they also failed to deliver, the DA's Office said.

"In most cases, the victims didn’t receive the furniture they ordered, and, in some cases, they received poor quality furniture with numerous defects," prosecutors said.

Authorities believe they spent the customers' money on personal expenses.

Austin Smallacombe was sentenced to three to seven years plus 10 years probation, while his wife received 60 days of total confinement plus four months on home confinement and 40 hours of community service, the DA's Office said.

They must also pay $118,714.69 of restitution to the victims, prosecutors added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.