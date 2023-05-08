Three People Shot Over Weekend In Reading, Police Say

The first attack occurred on Sunday, May 7, Reading police wrote. Patrol officers were called to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue, where a man with a single gunshot wound was located and sent to Reading Hospital and Medical Center, they said.

His identity and condition were not reported by police.

A second victim in that shooting arrived at RHMC by personal vehicle before officers arrived at the scene, according to the release. That man, identified as a 19-year-old, was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials added.

The second shooting happened just after midnight on Monday, May 8, authorities said. Officers were called to the corner of 6th and Spruce Streets for reports of shots fired and arrived to find a 28-year-old man with two "non-life-threatening" wounds, the department wrote.

That victim was also taken to RHMC for treatment, but detectives say he is "uncooperative with police about his account of what took place."

The incidents remain under investigation and the department says there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."

