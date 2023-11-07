Fair 66°

Thieves Stole 580 Gallons Of Diesel From Berks Truck Stop, Say Troopers

Two New Jersey men are accused of stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel in a string of heists at a Berks County truck stop. 

Fuel pumps. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Alexander Fox
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Dariel M. Vizcaino, 31, and Dagoberto M. Sosa, 32, are each charged with retail theft and related counts, said state troopers in a release. 

Authorities believe the pair took 580 gallons of diesel — or $2,780 worth of fuel — during three separate robberies at the Love's Truck Stop in Hamburg. 

Investigators say they used a box truck fitted with 150-gallon saddlebag fuel tanks to haul the diesel away. They also had a "false front" installed in the truck's cargo area, concealing a third tank with space for up to 1,275 gallons, police said.

Vizcaino and Sosa, both of Elizabeth, NJ, were remanded in lieu of their $200,000 bonds, according to state troopers. Court records for their cases were not available on the state website as of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7. 

