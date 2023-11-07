Thieves Stole 580 Gallons Of Diesel From Berks Truck Stop, Say Troopers

Dariel M. Vizcaino, 31, and Dagoberto M. Sosa, 32, are each charged with retail theft and related counts, said state troopers in a release.

Authorities believe the pair took 580 gallons of diesel — or $2,780 worth of fuel — during three separate robberies at the Love's Truck Stop in Hamburg.

Investigators say they used a box truck fitted with 150-gallon saddlebag fuel tanks to haul the diesel away. They also had a "false front" installed in the truck's cargo area, concealing a third tank with space for up to 1,275 gallons, police said.

Vizcaino and Sosa, both of Elizabeth, NJ, were remanded in lieu of their $200,000 bonds, according to state troopers. Court records for their cases were not available on the state website as of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7.

