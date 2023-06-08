Suspect In Custody After Broad Daylight Shooting: Reading PD

It happened on the 1000 block of Windsor Street, the department wrote in a release. An "altercation between two males" led to one shooting the other, investigators believe.

Police responded to the scene and arrested the suspect after a brief search, they said. The victim was treated at Reading Hospital with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities added.

Police did not name the suspect but said the incident presented "no ongoing threat to public safety."

