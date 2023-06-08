Mostly Cloudy with Haze 73°

Suspect In Custody After Broad Daylight Shooting: Reading PD

One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital after shots rang out on an Allentown street around noon on Thursday, June 8. 

Reading police
Reading police Photo Credit: Facebook/City of Reading Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened on the 1000 block of Windsor Street, the department wrote in a release. An "altercation between two males" led to one shooting the other, investigators believe. 

Police responded to the scene and arrested the suspect after a brief search, they said. The victim was treated at Reading Hospital with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities added. 

Police did not name the suspect but said the incident presented "no ongoing threat to public safety." 

