Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Woman Who Threatened To Kill Victim 2X Sought By Police In Berks: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Melissa Milagros Rodriguez
Melissa Milagros Rodriguez Photo Credit: West Reading PD

A 34-year-old woman arrested in a domestic dispute is being sought by police for threatening to kill a victim in a separate Berks County incident, police said.

West Reading police responded to a business on South 3rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, where a victim said Melissa Milagros Rodriguez threatened them multiple times over text, the department said. Rodriguez was not at the scene when the officer arrived. 

On Jan. 12, police were called to the same location for a domestic incident, where Rodriguez slapped and showed the victim a box cutter, West Reading police said.

She told the victim she'd send someone to kill him and the lives on his family and friends, authorities said. She was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct in that incident.

A warrant was out for her arrest as of Feb. 13. Anyone who knows where she might be is urged to contact police: (610) 373-0111 or (610) 478-6390.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.