Woman Who Threatened To Kill Victim 2X Sought By Police In Berks: Authorities

A 34-year-old woman arrested in a domestic dispute is being sought by police for threatening to kill a victim in a separate Berks County incident, police said.

West Reading police responded to a business on South 3rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, where a victim said Melissa Milagros Rodriguez threatened them multiple times over text, the department said. Rodriguez was not at the scene when the officer arrived.

On Jan. 12, police were called to the same location for a domestic incident, where Rodriguez slapped and showed the victim a box cutter, West Reading police said.

She told the victim she'd send someone to kill him and the lives on his family and friends, authorities said. She was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct in that incident.

A warrant was out for her arrest as of Feb. 13. Anyone who knows where she might be is urged to contact police: (610) 373-0111 or (610) 478-6390.

