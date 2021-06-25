Two Berks County Men Arrested For Suspected Cocaine Trafficking In Reading

Two Berks County men were arrested on suspicions they were tied to cocaine trafficking in Reading, authorities said.

In April 2021, the Berks County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force initiated an investigation in the 200 block of 6th Street, according to Chief County Detective Michael Gombar.

Detectives allege that Kevin L. Stuckey, 40, made cocaine transactions with customers in and around the 900 block of N. 5th Street, where he also lives, authorities said.

Nicholas M. Padron, 33, also of Reading, allegedly made cocaine transactions with customers around the 1000 block of N. 10th Street, authorities said.

During May and June, undercover officers say they made several purchases of cocaine from Stuckey and Padron, separately.

On Wednesday, June 23, detectives obtained search warrants for Stuckey's and Padron's apartment, Gombar said. Those warrants were served the next day.

The warrant reportedly found several items in the search in Stuckey's home, such as a century arms 9mm semi-auto handgun, one box of 9mm bullets, $1,250 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug packing materials, Gombar said.

Padron was reportedly found with bags containing 35 grams of suspected cocaine, two packets of suspected marijuana, one Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-auto handgun, one Smith & Wesson 45 cal. semi-auto handgun, one Ruger .380 cal. semiauto handgun, eight boxes of ammunition, $3800.00 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug packing materials, Gombar said.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Stuckey and Padron were sent to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center, where they are awaiting their preliminary arraignment.

