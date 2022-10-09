Trustee Convicted Of Stealing $100K From PA Bar With Expired Liquor License

A 51-year-old woman was convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from the Pennsylvania bar she worked at for more than a decade, authorities said.

Vycky Macri, of Reading, was found guilty Friday, Sept. 9 of theft by unlawful taking and failure to make required disposition of funds, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation into Macri was launched in February 2020, after detectives received a complaint relating to the discovery of financial irregularities at the Shillington Social Quarters.

Macri has been affiliated with the bar since 2008. During her tenure, she was the bar manager, and secretary and was trusted to oversee the financial operations of the business for more than six years, authorities said.

The bar's bank deposits totaled $311,381 in statements from 2015 to 2020, while the sales total was recorded on the state department of revenue as $293,839, investigators learned.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the bar on S. Sterley Street also had been using an expired liquor license for more than a year, they said.

In 2015, the bar was fined for violations related to the Small Games Act and Title 61, specifically citing that punchboards were altered.

Based on the purchase records provided by the vendor who supplied the bar with the Small Games of Chance, the income that should have been generated in addition to bar sales is estimated to be $1,105,900.

In reviewing all the financial documents and business records, the Shillington Social Quarters had suffered a financial loss of approximately $1,088,359.

She surrendered to authorities on Nov. 24, 2020, authorities said.

“This is just another example of monies being stolen from a non-profit organization. Unfortunately, it has occurred too often. Every non-profit must have oversight from their respective boards to prevent theft and fraud from occurring," District Attorney John T. Adams said.

"The board of this non-profit appeared to be asleep at the wheel. Non-profit organizations need to install appropriate checks and balances to prevent theft and fraud from occurring so that they can fulfill their mission to the public without interruption."

Macri's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.