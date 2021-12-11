Suspect In Deadly Berks Nightclub Shooting Nabbed In Puerto Rico

A 28-year-old Berks County man wanted in connection with a deadly weekend shooting, was nabbed in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Alberto Rivera-Vázquez was apprehended in Puerto Rico on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on first and third-degree murder charges, according to Reading police chief Richard Tornielli.

Rivera-Vázquez is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old José Rodrguez-Bultron and injuring another adult male victim outside of La Cabaña Lounge in Reading shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said.

Investigators believe the incident started when a fight broke out inside the nightclub between the victims' group and another group.

Rivera-Vázquez was seen leaving the lounge through a back door, hiding behind parked cars, and firing at the victims' group, according to police.

Rivera-Vasquez fled the scene on foot after striking the victims, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, Berks County District Attorney’s Office 610-478-6000, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.