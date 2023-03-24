Suspect Charged In Berks County Stabbing

A West Lawn man faces criminal charges in connection with a reported stabbing, authorities say.

Spring Township police were called to Reading Hospital just after midnight on Monday, March 20 after emergency dispatchers were told that a person had been stabbed, the department said in a release.

Marcel William Darienzo, 27, was charged with felony aggravated assault with an attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, police said. Court records show he is also charged with reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment — all misdemeanors.

Darienzo was remanded to the Berks County lockup in lieu of a $15,000 bond and will appear before Magisterial District Judge Ann L. Young for his preliminary hearing on April 4, according to legal filings.

