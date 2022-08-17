SOLVED: Details To Be Released In 1988 Cold Case Murder Of Woman In Berks County

Authorities have solved a decades-old cold case murder in Berks County.

PA State Police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office are expected to release details about the killing of 26-year-old Anna Jean Kane during a joint press conference scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.

Kane was found beaten and strangled to death on October 23, 1988, authorities said. Her body was dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail Road in Perry Township.

She was last seen on Franklin Street and South 6th Street in Reading at around 1 a.m. Oct. 23, police said.

Kane was a known prostitute in the area and had three children at the time of her death, authorities told WFMZ.

