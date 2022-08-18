Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
Police & Fire

Six Eagle Arms Gun Show Attendees Lied On Paperwork To Buy Firearms: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Davette Anderson (left), Devon Warren (middle), and Cheissa Robinson.
Davette Anderson (left), Devon Warren (middle), and Cheissa Robinson. Photo Credit: Caernarvon Township Police Department

Six people attending a gun show were arrested after they lied on their paperwork to buy firearms, authorities said.

The following people were nabbed at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center from Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Caernarvon Township police:

  • Davette Anderson, 55
  • Shadeed Morgan, 42
  • Devon Warren, 31
  • Stephen Knight Jr., 26
  • Cheissa Robinson, 36
  •  Christopher Williams, 24

All were charged with the sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.