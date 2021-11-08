SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing Reading Man

Police are searching for a 30-year-old man missing out of Reading (Berks County).

Darlyn Dela-Rosa Abreu was last seen in the area of 10th Street and Walnut Street around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Reading police.

He is believed to be driving a white 2015 Toyota Corolla with the PA license plate number KTT2497.

He is described as 5'9", 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

If seen contact 911 or Reading police at 610-655-6116.

