Security Guard Killed, Colleague Wounded In Berks County Shooting: PD

A security guard was killed and his colleague was wounded when shots rang out while they were on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves late Saturday, Aug. 6 in Berks County, authorities said.

Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The pair were approaching a suspicious vehicle when the driver opened fire just after midnight, police said.

Rickenbach died, while the other guard was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, authorities said.

Despite initial news reports, Caernarvon Township police said the guards were not working for the Morgan Corporation.

Meanwhile, nearly $3,000 had been raised as of Monday, Aug. 8 on a GoFundMe for Rickenbach's funeral expenses.

"Please help lay him to rest and help this family mourn and pay respects to a son, brother, uncle, cousin, and father," reads the fundraiser, launched by Noel Reis.

Police are still looking for the gunman, who is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with a reddish-brown beard and wearing a baseball cap.

The vehicle was described as a blue Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact PSP-Reading at 610-378-4011 or Crime Alert of Berks County at 877-373-9913.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.