Rookie Cop Awarded For Saving Berks Woman Attacked By Dog

Don't call it beginner's luck.

Officer Justin Schlottman, the most recent hire at the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County, was recognized by Reading Hospital after rendering vital first-aid to a dog bite victim, the department announced.

According to his superiors, Officer Schlottman responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who was badly bleeding after being attacked by a dog. Several bystanders had tried to help staunch the bleeding before first responders were called, but to no avail, authorities said.

On arrival, Schlottman assessed the wound before applying two tourniquets to quell the loss of blood, his department said. His quick thinking kept the bleeding to a minimum until medics could arrvie to treat her and take her to the hospital, they added.

For his efforts, Reading Hospital-Tower Health awarded Officer Schlottman a certificate of recognition, police said.

The two tourniquets used during the incident were replaced for free by Stop The Bleed, a federal interagency workgroup that seeks "inform and empower the general public to become trained on basic trauma care," according to its website.

