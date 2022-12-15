Police Respond To Shooting At Berks Doctor's Office: Report

Police in Wyomissing are responding to the scene of a shooting at a doctor's office, according to a report by WFMZ.

Authorities were called to the Berks Center for Digestive Health on 1011 Reed Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, the outlet wrote.

"Dozens" of officers and "several ambulances" were on scene Thursday morning, WFMZ wrote.

Wyomissing police were not immediately available for comment.

