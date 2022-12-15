Police Respond To Shooting At Berks Doctor's Office: Report

Contact Us
Mac Bullock
Wyomissing police responded to an active shooting incident at Berks Center for Digestive Health Thursday morning, according to a report.
Police in Wyomissing are responding to the scene of a shooting at a doctor's office, according to a report by WFMZ

Authorities were called to the Berks Center for Digestive Health on 1011 Reed Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, the outlet wrote. 

"Dozens" of officers and "several ambulances" were on scene Thursday morning, WFMZ wrote. 

Wyomissing police were not immediately available for comment. 

Click here for the full report from WFMZ. 

