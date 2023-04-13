Police Nab Suspected Human Trafficker In Wyomissing

A New York man is charged with human trafficking and prostitution after federal and local authorities say they caught him with a victim at a Berks County hotel.

Police in Wyomissing were contacted by Homeland Security Investigations agents in Allentown that a possible victim of human trafficking was staying in the area on Wednesday, April 12, the District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Investigating the tip, Berks County Human Trafficking Task Force came across an "advertisement for (the victim) on a website commonly known for the sex trade," the DA's Office said.

An undercover officer reached out to the number in the advertisement and set up a meeting at the hotel, officials said. There, 32-year-old Terris Williams of Elmsford, New York was arrested and charged, authorities wrote.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to "a safe location and provided services," the DA's Office said.

In the room where Williams was found, police said they discovered "a large number of condoms, female lingerie, two cell phones, and over $4,000" in cash.

Williams was arraigned on multiple felony charges late Wednesday and remains in custody in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to legal records. He will return to court on April 24 for a preliminary hearing.

