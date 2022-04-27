Contact Us
Police Justified In Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Man In Berks County: DA

Nicole Acosta
Police in Berks County were justified in shooting a man when he refused to drop a knife and lunged at them with it on Wednesday, March 30, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Officers tased Robert Eckert, 67, before shooting him after he allegedly refused to drop the "large knife" and lunged at them on Butlers Lane in Mohnton around 7:45 a.m., Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.

In Berks County, an independent agency investigation was required following an officer-involved shooting.

Brecknock Township police initially responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health crisis, they said.

The bullet struck Eckert in the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Eckert was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing instruments of crime, prosecutors said.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday, April 27 before a judge in Birdsboro.

