Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: NJ Woman In Wheelchair, 74, Among Group Charged By Feds Following DC Anti-Abortion Protest
Police & Fire

Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man In Berks County: DA

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A knife-wielding man was shot by police Wednesday, March 30 in Berks County, authorities said.

Brecknock Township police responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health crisis in Mohnton around 7:45 a.m., Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.

Officers found the unnamed 66-year-old man "holding a large knife" on Butlers Lane, they said.

He didn't listen when an officer told him to drop the knife and lunged at them, police said. The officer then used a taser device to try to stop the man, but it didn't work, so they shot him, Gombar said.

The bullet struck the man in the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured in the incident.

An independent investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.