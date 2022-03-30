Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man In Berks County: DA

A knife-wielding man was shot by police Wednesday, March 30 in Berks County, authorities said.

Brecknock Township police responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health crisis in Mohnton around 7:45 a.m., Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.

Officers found the unnamed 66-year-old man "holding a large knife" on Butlers Lane, they said.

He didn't listen when an officer told him to drop the knife and lunged at them, police said. The officer then used a taser device to try to stop the man, but it didn't work, so they shot him, Gombar said.

The bullet struck the man in the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured in the incident.

An independent investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

