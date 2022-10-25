Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced.

James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.

A passing driver reported spotting his body early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 24, officials had previously said.

Police said they interviewed with the driver of the red Jeep Liberty believed to have struck Falasca-Carter, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

No charges appear to have been filed in connection with the death.

