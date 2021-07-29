Contact Us
Police Apprehend Second Suspect In Shooting That Killed 18-Year-Old Man In Reading

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Reading PD
Reading PD Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department

Police in Berks County have arrested a man accused in the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Reading, authorities said.

Xavier Concepción, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday at his home in Leesport, and charged with first and third-degree murder in the death of Victor Aguirre Jr., of Laureldale, according to the Reading Police Department.

Aguirre was shot multiple times in 300 block of Church Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, police said.

Concepción is being held at Berks County Prison.

A second suspect, Ramses Miller, 18, was arrested on April 22, and is being held in Lehigh County Prison, authorities said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the case is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655-611, Berks County District Attorney’s Office at 610-478-6000, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

