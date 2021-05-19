Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Berks
PD: Victim Of Attempted Sex Assault Fights Off Assailant, Reading Police Hunt For Suspect

Cecilia Levine
100 block of Church Street in Reading.
100 block of Church Street in Reading. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Reading are turning to the public for assistance in the investigation of an attempted sex assault.

A victim was walking on the 100 block of Church Street and went to go inside of her house when an unknown man pushed her inside the door around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The male assaulted her inside and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. 

The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who then fled the area on foot. The victim was able to call the police for assistance.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches, 20-30 years old, short “afro style” hair, no facial hair, “dirty face,” and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and dark pants, police said.

There is no additional information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information relative to this incident or the suspect may contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

