PA Man Justified In Shooting, Killing Son Who Threatened Him With Knife, DA Says

A Pennsylvania man had no choice but to shoot his son who threatened him with a large knife, authorities in Berks County said.

Alexis Martinez, 38, had been drinking when he threw a glass beer bottle at his dad and threatened him with a knife and another weapon inside a North Front Street home in Reading on Saturday, Aug. 13, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said.

During the confrontation, the unidentified dad took out his firearm and shot his son, who had a history of assaultive behavior and mental health issues, the DA said.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. after the dad told his grandson to call 911, they said.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The dad and his grandson were cooperating fully with the police.

"After a thorough review of the above incident and after consultation with the Reading Police Department, the District Attorney has determined that the homicide of Alexis Martinez by his father was a justified use of force," DA Adams said.

Meanwhile, nearly $5,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Martinez's funeral expenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.