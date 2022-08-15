Contact Us
Support Surges For Family Of Man Killed In Weekend Reading Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Alexis Martinez
Alexis Martinez Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support is surging for the family of a man who was shot and killed in Reading over the weekend.

Alexis Martinez, 38, was killed in a shooting on the 600 block of North Front Street on Saturday, Aug. 13, WFMZ reports citing Berks County DA John T. Adams.

Meanwhile, nearly $4,200 had been raised as of Monday, Aug. 15 on a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

"The family of Alexis Martinez have created this fundraiser to be able to lay him to rest the proper way," reads the fundraiser, launched by Elizabeth Lopez.

"His family and friends will miss him so much."

Further details about the shooting have yet to be released.

