PA EMS Chief Recorded Women, Kids On Hidden Bathroom Camera, Authorities Say

A now-ex EMS chief in Pennsylvania used a hidden camera to record nearly a dozen victims — two of whom were minors — in the station's women's bathroom over the course of seven months, authorities said.

Jason S. McCully, 39, of Morgantown, was arrested Monday, Aug. 22, nearly three months after officers discovered a small camera hidden inside a toiletry bag on the restroom sink inside the Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS building on Main Street in Caernarvon Township, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

During the May 24 search, McCully had admitted to officers that the bag belonged to him, they said.

County detectives later obtained a search warrant for the camera.

That's when they found files showing a total of eight female victims, including two girls under the age of 18, in various stages of nudity, authorities said.

All of the victims were identified and later interviewed, and they all claimed they had no idea they were being taped, detectives said.

Then on June 15, a search warrant was served at McCully's Main Street home, where investigators seized cell phones, computers, hard drives, and thumb drives, they said.

An analysis of his cell phone turned up more pictures of women using the station's bathroom, Including three additional victims, authorities said.

Detectives learned that McCully had footage from October 26, 2021, to May 24, 2022.

Investigators say they are continuing to analyze the other electronic devices that they seized from his home. In the case that more photos are found on the devices, more charges will be filed, they said.

Meanwhile, McCully has been charged with the following offenses:

Sexual Abuse of Children

Sexual Abuse of Children- Possession of Child Pornography

Interception

Disclosure of Wire/Electronic/Oral Communication

Possession of Device for Intercepting Communications

Invasion of Privacy

McCully was taken to the Central Processing Center located at the Berks County Courthouse, authorities said. He will be fingerprinted and photographed.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday evening.

