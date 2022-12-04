Contact Us
Missing Reading Man May Be In Harrisburg: Police

Nicole Acosta
Kerry Frazier
Kerry Frazier Photo Credit: PA Crime Stoppers

A man missing from Reading may be in the Harrisburg area, authorities said.

Kerry Frazier, 61, was reported missing on Friday, March 4, after he was last seen on Monday, Feb. 28, Reading police said.

His family told police they believe he may in the Harrisburg area.

Frazier does not own a car and has not used his EBT card since Feb. 28, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

