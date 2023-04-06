Missing Berks 19-Year-Old Found Dead, Homicide Investigation Launched

A 19-year-old Berks County man who had been missing for over a week was found dead in a wooded area in Reading, and police suspect he was murdered.

Javien Perch's remains were discovered along Oak Lane in the city's northeast side in the evening hours on Wednesday, April 5, a police department spokesperson said in a statement.

He was last seen alive about a mile away, heading south on North 10th Street on Tuesday, March 28, authorities had said.

A cause of death was not given, but police said the matter is being investigated as a homicide. There is "no indication" of a threat to public safety, they noted.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Reading police investigators by calling 610-655-6116.

