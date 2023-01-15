Man Kills Himself In Berks Domestic Disturbance That Brought Major Police Presence

A man took his own life during a domestic disturbance involving a female that brought a major police response to the scene in Berks County over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of a domestic incident on Morgantown Road just south of Westley Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Robeson police said.

There, a man had locked himself in a vehicle armed with a handgun while a female had "taken shelter in her residence for her protection," police said.

A team of officers were able to safely evacuate the female as other officers made attempts to contact the male. While approaching the car with ballistic shields, they discovered the man had taken his own life, police said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including Brecknock Township Police, Birdsboro Borough Police, Caernarvon Township Police, Cumru Township Police, Amity Township Police, Exeter Township Police, PA Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources Park Rangers, BCERT Crisis Negotiators, Tower Direct EMS, Geigertown Fire Company, Gibraltar Fire Company, Western Berks Fire Department, Berks County Coroner’s Office

