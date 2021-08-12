Lehigh Coroner Identifies Driver Killed In Berks Crash After 3 County Police Pursuit

The driver who led police on a three-county chase that ended in a fatal crash in Berks County on Tuesday has been identified, authorities said.

"John Doe" has been identified as a 21-year-old man, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a Wednesday release. His identity will be released once his next-of-kin has been notified.

The man, who died shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, was killed when his car crashed on Interstate 78 at Exit 40 in Greenwich Township (Berks County) around 12:40 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

The incident began when state police troopers noticed the 2016 Acura TLX stopped in a travel lane from Route 33 South to I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township (Northampton County) just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, PennLive reports citing Pennsylvania State Police.

When police attempted to stop him, he fled west on I-78, leading troopers on a chase through Lehigh and Berks counties, the outlet says.

The victim is described as a dark‐skinned male, weighing approximately 290 pounds. Investigators say he has dreadlocks and "unique" tattoos on his right arm.

The man's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner's office said.

