Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? West Reading Police Seek Info In Shooting

Nicole Acosta
West Reading police
West Reading police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol around 3 a.m. in the area of S. 3rd Street and Chestnut Street when they were approached driver with a gunshot wound, West Reading police said.

The man appeared to have a shoulder injury, and was treated on scene by officers and EMS, police said.

Since the injury was minor, the victim was released from an area hospital, authorities said.

Police believe the shooting took place on the Penn Street Bridge.

The victim is not being cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call WRPD investigators at 610-373-0111. 

Police have declined to further comment on the incident.

