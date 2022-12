One person was shot and killed, possibly the intruder, in a Reading home invasion on Christmas weekend, authorities said.

Officers arriving at the home on the 1900 block of Lorraine Road found the man dead inside around 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, police said.

There was no risk known to the public, and the man was believed to have been shot by someone inside the house.

