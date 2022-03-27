Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said.

Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.

As police responded, they were directed toward a vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers were able to locate and stop the car near the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue, and identified Ventura-Cruz as the driver and suspect, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder and related offenses.

The Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877)-373-9913

