Feds: Berks Woman Sentenced To 63 Months In Prison For Methamphetamine Trafficking

A Berks County woman was sentenced Feb. 25 to 63 months behind bars for her alleged role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that operated in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Schuylkill Counties, authorities said.

Francheska Quinones, age 28, formerly of Reading, previously pled guilty and admitted to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Schuylkill Counties between January 2017 and December 2018, according to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Adam Holcomb and William Terron were indicted in December 2018 for the same methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy along with Amanda Boyle who was sentenced to nine years in prison, Brandler said.

Holcomb is awaiting sentencing, Brandler said.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), the Pennsylvania State Police, the Kingston Police Department, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

