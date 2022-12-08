Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports.

Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The pair were approaching a suspicious vehicle when the driver opened fire just after midnight, police said. Rickenbach died, while the other guard was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, authorities said.

The gunman was described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with a reddish-brown beard and wearing a baseball cap, police said. The vehicle was described as a blue Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact PSP-Reading at 610-378-4011 or Crime Alert of Berks County at 877-373-9913.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.