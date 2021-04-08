Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
DA: Berks County Man Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Fatally Shooting Brother During Dispute

Nicole Acosta
Ronald Wickizer
Ronald Wickizer Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office

A Berks County man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 20 years behind bars for fatally shooting his younger brother during a verbal altercation concerning the care of their mother, authorities said.

Ronald Wickizer, 60, was arguing with his brother Randall Wickizer outside of Ronald's Colebrookdale home around 1 p.m. on July 9, 2020, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

That's when Ronald went inside an attached garage of the home and immediately returned with a handgun, firing a fatal shot to the head of his brother, authorities said.

Deputy Coroner Terri Staka pronounced Randall Wickizer dead at 2:06 pm., authorities said.

Ronald was charged with murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, and possessing an instrument of crime.

Ronald was lodged in Berks County Jail.

The case was investigated by Berks County Detective John Solecki and was prosecuted by ADA Daniel Troy.

