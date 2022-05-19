Child Injured During Fight Between Two Women In Milford, Police Say

Two Fairfield County women are facing reckless endangerment charges after police said they got into a fight at a Connecticut day care, causing a child to suffer a minor injury.

The incident happened in New Haven County on Wednesday, April 27, at the Once Upon a Time Development Center, located at 326 West Main St. in Milford, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said 18-year-old Juneil Senior and 21-year-old Samantha Castillo, both of Bridgeport, got into a physical altercation while a child was present, and the child was struck in the head during the incident.

Senior was arrested on Friday, May 13, and Castillo was arrested on Sunday, May 15, police said.

Authorities said the women are each charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

