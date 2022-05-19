Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Tractor-Trailer, Car Slam Into, Over Cement Barrier Along I-376 In PA
Police & Fire

Child Injured During Fight Between Two Women In Milford, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Once Upon a Time Development Center in Milford
Once Upon a Time Development Center in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Fairfield County women are facing reckless endangerment charges after police said they got into a fight at a Connecticut day care, causing a child to suffer a minor injury. 

The incident happened in New Haven County on Wednesday, April 27, at the Once Upon a Time Development Center, located at 326 West Main St. in Milford, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said 18-year-old Juneil Senior and 21-year-old Samantha Castillo, both of Bridgeport, got into a physical altercation while a child was present, and the child was struck in the head during the incident.

Senior was arrested on Friday, May 13, and Castillo was arrested on Sunday, May 15, police said.

Authorities said the women are each charged with second-degree reckless endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.