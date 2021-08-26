Berks Drivers Attack Each Other With Tire Iron, Screwdriver In Road Rage Fight, Police Say

Two Berks County drivers were slapped with multiple charges after they attacked each other with tools during a road rage fight, authorities said.

Federico Quiroz-Corona, 58, is accused of first attacking Antonio Hayden, 33, with a screwdriver and then hitting him on the head with a tire iron at the intersection of Berkshire Boulevard and Ridgewood Road on July 17, according to Wyomissing police.

Hayden then hit Quiroz-Corona with a tire iron.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and related charges.

