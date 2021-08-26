Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Berks Drivers Attack Each Other With Tire Iron, Screwdriver In Road Rage Fight, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Federico Quiroz-Corona and Antonio Hayden
Federico Quiroz-Corona and Antonio Hayden Photo Credit: Wyomissing PD

Two Berks County drivers were slapped with multiple charges after they attacked each other with tools during a road rage fight, authorities said.

Federico Quiroz-Corona, 58, is accused of first attacking Antonio Hayden, 33, with a screwdriver and then hitting him on the head with a tire iron at the intersection of Berkshire Boulevard and Ridgewood Road on July 17, according to Wyomissing police.

Hayden then hit Quiroz-Corona with a tire iron.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, and related charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.